Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Lil Uzi Vert + Future Surprise Fans W/ New Patek and Over Your Head Songs

SOHH Friday, 31 July 2020 ()
Lil Uzi Vert + Future Surprise Fans W/ New Patek and Over Your Head SongsPhiladelphia rapper Lil Uzi Vert and Future have turned their recent teasers into realties. After mounted speculation, the hip-hop stars joined forces to release their new “Patek” and “Over Your Hear” songs to the masses. Lil Uzi and Future’s New Songs On Friday, Uzi Vert’s YouTube page had a couple of new songs uploaded. While […]

The post Lil Uzi Vert + Future Surprise Fans W/ New Patek and Over Your Head Songs appeared first on .
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: AutoMotions - Published
News video: The new Porsche Taycan Turbo Design in Gentian Blue

The new Porsche Taycan Turbo Design in Gentian Blue 02:43

 Porsche presented its first fully-electric sports car to the public today with a spectacular world premiere held simultaneously on three continents. ""The Taycan links our heritage to the future. It carries forward the success story of our brand - a brand that has fascinated and thrilled people the...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Rihanna's Fenty Skin Beauty Line Is For Everyone [Video]

Rihanna's Fenty Skin Beauty Line Is For Everyone

Rihanna’s new skin care line, Fenty Beauty, is here and its already bucking tradition. With rappers A$AP Rocky and Lil Nas X as part of their marketing campaign, The Huff Post says it's the latest..

Credit: Wochit Entertainment     Duration: 00:35Published
110 Years of Alfa Romeo Tour - Beauty [Video]

110 Years of Alfa Romeo Tour - Beauty

To commemorate a milestone that very few automakers can match, Alfa Romeo today celebrates its 110th anniversary, reopening the doors to its historic museum in Arese, Italy, while following all current..

Credit: AutoMotions     Duration: 04:52Published
Billie Eilish Drops New Song 'My Future' | Billboard News [Video]

Billie Eilish Drops New Song 'My Future' | Billboard News

A week after announcing that she will be dropping a new song, Billie Eilish unveiled an ode to learning to accept herself, "my future," on Thursday (July 30).

Credit: Billboard News     Duration: 01:47Published

Related news from verified sources

Future & Lil Uzi Vert Appease Fans With 2 Singles After Dashing Their Mixtape Hopes

 Stream their new tracks "Patek" and "Over Your Head" in celebration of Baby Pluto Day a.k.a. Uzi's birthday.
HipHopDX


Tweets about this