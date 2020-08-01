Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Kim Kardashian Gets Kanye West’s Kids + Kris Jenner Together To Celebrate Grandma Mary Jo’s 86th Birthday But Yeezy’s Nowhere In Sight

SOHH Saturday, 1 August 2020 ()
Kim Kardashian Gets Kanye West’s Kids + Kris Jenner Together To Celebrate Grandma Mary Jo’s 86th Birthday But Yeezy’s Nowhere In SightReality TV star Kim Kardashian doesn’t play around when it comes to those family goals. The hip-hop wife to Kanye West went online this week to share some special celebration moments with their kids, mom Kris Jenner and grandmother Mary Jo. Kim Kardashian’s Grandma Turns 86 On Friday, Kim K went to her Instagram with […]

The post Kim Kardashian Gets Kanye West’s Kids + Kris Jenner Together To Celebrate Grandma Mary Jo’s 86th Birthday But Yeezy’s Nowhere In Sight appeared first on .
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Hollywood Life - Published
News video: Kim Kardashian West reportedly asked Kanye to quit his presidential campaign

Kim Kardashian West reportedly asked Kanye to quit his presidential campaign 03:08

 Kim Kardashian West reportedly pleaded with Kanye to quit his presidential campaign during her trip to Wyoming.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Kim Kardashian Tells Kanye Their Marriage Is Over According To New Report [Video]

Kim Kardashian Tells Kanye Their Marriage Is Over According To New Report

Kim Kardashian Tells Kanye Their Marriage Is Over According To New Report

Credit: Hollywood Life     Duration: 01:56Published
Kanye breaks his silence after Kim Kardashian West recent visit to Wyoming [Video]

Kanye breaks his silence after Kim Kardashian West recent visit to Wyoming

Kanye breaks his silence after Kim Kardashian West recent visit to Wyoming and defends his comments at his last campaign rally.

Credit: Hollywood Life     Duration: 02:35Published
Kylie Jenner has a wax figure of her mom casually chilling at her home bar [Video]

Kylie Jenner has a wax figure of her mom casually chilling at her home bar

During a house tour on Instagram Live, the makeup mogul showed fans the eerily lifelike wax statue.“Guess who came to live with me now — Kris Jenner’s wax figure,” Jenner declared during the..

Credit: In The Know Wibbitz     Duration: 00:55Published

Tweets about this