Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Raat Akeli Hai Movie Review: The mards and the murder

Mid-Day Saturday, 1 August 2020 ()
*Raat Akeli Hai
On: Netflix
Director: Honey Trehan
Cast: Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Radhika Apte
Rating: 
*

"Acharan sahi, dekhne mein theek thaak (good character, decent looks)," is all that the eligible bachelor Yadavji (Nawazuddin Siddiqui) wants from his prospective wife. Which is not a big demand after all, he tells his...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Published
News video: Raat Akeli Hai – Film Review | Nawazuddin Siddiqui | Radhika Apte | Netflix India

Raat Akeli Hai – Film Review | Nawazuddin Siddiqui | Radhika Apte | Netflix India 04:46

 Netflix India’s latest Original Film Raat Akeli Hai starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Radhika Apte is story of a mysterious murder, where every person standing in the room is an suspect and either benefits from the death or hates the victim. Investing the murder, the small town cop unravels the dark...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Raat Akeli Hai | No Rating Movie Review | Nawazuddin Siddiqui | Radhika Apte [Video]

Raat Akeli Hai | No Rating Movie Review | Nawazuddin Siddiqui | Radhika Apte

Raat Akeli Hai is a true blue edge-of-seat thriller with a rather complicated script at the helm. The film has a fine lineup of star cast including actors Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Radhika Apte, Shweta..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 04:07Published
Raat Akeli Hai: Stop typecasting Nawazuddin Siddiqui as gangster; he's cop now [Video]

Raat Akeli Hai: Stop typecasting Nawazuddin Siddiqui as gangster; he's cop now

Raat Akeli Hai, starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Radhika Apte, Tigmanshu Dhulia, Shweta Tripathi, Shivani Raghuvanshi, Nishant Dahiya, Ila Arun, Swanand Kirkire and Aditya Srivastava, is the story of an..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 06:15Published

Related news from verified sources

‘Raat Akeli Hai’ movie review: Death at a wedding

 The whodunit starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Radhika Apte is so focused on misleading the audience, that it loses its hold over characterisation
Hindu


Tweets about this

sathyavj360

sathya360..Master🔥 RT @filmfare: Movie Review: #RaatAkeliHai Rating: 3.5/5 stars " @Nawazuddin_S is the epitome of the dogged detective who becomes obsessed… 2 hours ago

swapnashri

Swapnashri Menon (Adelkar) RT @firstpost: REVIEW: #RaatAkeliHai |" A near-perfect murder-mystery and a smashing directorial debut by Honey Trehan." @swethar__ | Ratin… 3 hours ago

notevolv

fan of sunita yadav RT @Namrata_Joshi: #RaatAkeliHai reminded me a lot of #Sonchiriya and baaghis behind the ghoonghat! https://t.co/T8VjbvYZqI 3 hours ago

bolly_galiyara

Bollywood Galiyara Raat Akeli Hai Movie Review: Watch it for real performance https://t.co/VrY42pvI99 by @therakeshtalks .… https://t.co/kSX3wbN7c4 4 hours ago

HereOnly4Salman

🔥 राधे 🔥 RT @TheQuint: #Review: "It’s interesting to see how #RaatAkeliHai never resorts to unnecessary use of violence, abusive language or misogyn… 7 hours ago

doc_ravindra

Ravindra Solanki RT @moviesndtv: Review: "Star turns from @Nawazuddin_S, @radhika_apte in #RaatAkeliHai,” writes Saibal Chatterjee - 4 stars (Out of 5) http… 7 hours ago

bolllywoodwala

Rohit Nagpal RT @anastitva: Bollywood filmmakers used to copy and be influenced by Hollywood but now even critics are. Raat Akeli Hai movie review: Nawa… 8 hours ago

HuffPostIndia

HuffPost India Radhika Apte and Nawazuddin Siddiqui are predictably great but 'Raat Akeli Hai' never quite accomplishes the ambiti… https://t.co/qkLjWplD6A 8 hours ago