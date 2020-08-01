Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Tucker Carlson Goes After ‘Fraud’ Fauci Following Jim Jordan Exchange: He Won’t Offend the ‘Popular, Fashionable Left’

Mediaite Saturday, 1 August 2020 ()
*Tucker Carlson* blasted Dr. *Anthony Fauci* Friday night following an exchange between the infectious disease expert and Congressman *Jim Jordan* over public gatherings, specifically protests.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Zenger News - Published
News video: Dr. Fauci and Rep. Jordan spar over protests during COVID-19 pandemic

Dr. Fauci and Rep. Jordan spar over protests during COVID-19 pandemic 01:21

 During a hearing before the U.S. House subcommittee on the Trump administration's coronavirus response, Dr. Anthony Fauci and Rep. Jim Jordan sparred over whether the government should prohibit protests during COVID-19 pandemic, as Rep. Jordan complained that churches were forced to close.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

WEB EXTRA: Rep. Jordan and Dr. Fauci In Heated Exchange [Video]

WEB EXTRA: Rep. Jordan and Dr. Fauci In Heated Exchange

Rep. Jim Jordan questioned Dr. Anthony Fauci about protests and the spread of coronavirus at a hearing Friday on Capitol Hill. Rep. Jordan asked Dr. Fauci whether the government should try to limit..

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 01:43Published
House Republicans Pile On Liz Cheney Over So Many, Many Grievances [Video]

House Republicans Pile On Liz Cheney Over So Many, Many Grievances

House GOP Conference Chairwoman Liz Cheney of Wyoming was put on defense during a conference meeting Tuesday morning. Multiple Republican congressmen attacked Cheney for supporting Dr. Anthony Fauci..

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:40Published

Related news from verified sources

‘What A Fraud This Guy Is’: Tucker Carlson Criticizes Dr. Fauci For Dodging Jim Jordan’s Questions About Protests

 He didn't hold back
Daily Caller


Tweets about this

SassyBevy

sassy RT @Acyn: Tucker Carlson goes after Obama for his eulogy. https://t.co/HL18rps5Z8 22 seconds ago

TaraHar57489424

Tara Harris RT @KMGGaryde: “One of the Sleaziest and Most Dishonest Figures in History of American Politics” – Tucker Carlson Goes Off on Obama After H… 11 minutes ago

Lmchristi1

👠GunLovinTrumpGirl🇺🇸HappyTrumpYear❄️’s RT @JohnMcGeever70: "One of the Sleaziest and Most Dishonest Figures in History of American Politics" - Tucker Carlson Goes Off on Obama Af… 15 minutes ago

patriotpromise2

patriotpromise RT @TC2604: "One of the Sleaziest and Most Dishonest Figures in History of American Politics" - Tucker Carlson Goes Off on Obama After He C… 20 minutes ago

lamediard

Mario Bribiesca RT @heatherjones333: "One of the Sleaziest and Most Dishonest Figures in History of American Politics" - Tucker Carlson Goes Off on Obama A… 20 minutes ago

sba1211

(((Susan Adamec))) RT @Mediaite: Tucker Carlson Goes After 'Fraud' Fauci Following Jim Jordan Exchange: He Won't Offend the 'Popular, Fashionable Left' https:… 27 minutes ago

c21patti

Patti Ann RT @IdahoLady7: Tucker is 💯% right! "One of the Sleaziest and Most Dishonest Figures in History of American Politics" - Tucker Carlson Goes… 42 minutes ago