Tucker Carlson Goes After ‘Fraud’ Fauci Following Jim Jordan Exchange: He Won’t Offend the ‘Popular, Fashionable Left’
Saturday, 1 August 2020 () *Tucker Carlson* blasted Dr. *Anthony Fauci* Friday night following an exchange between the infectious disease expert and Congressman *Jim Jordan* over public gatherings, specifically protests.
During a hearing before the U.S. House subcommittee on the Trump administration's coronavirus response, Dr. Anthony Fauci and Rep. Jim Jordan sparred over whether the government should prohibit protests during COVID-19 pandemic, as Rep. Jordan complained that churches were forced to close.