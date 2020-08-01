Saweetie’s Oiled Up Swimsuit Thirst Trap Pics Will Leave Quavo Drooling: “Vitamin D Always Give Me That Glow” Saturday, 1 August 2020 ( 6 days ago )

West Coast rapper Saweetie is ready for the weekend. The hip-hop star went online this week to give fans a sneak peek into how she’s most likely going to stay cool over the next 48 hours. Saweetie’s Swimsuit Thirst Trap On Friday, Saweetie opted out of going with a flashback look and went for the […]



The post Saweetie’s Oiled Up Swimsuit Thirst Trap Pics Will Leave Quavo Drooling: “Vitamin D Always Give Me That Glow” appeared first on . West Coast rapper Saweetie is ready for the weekend. The hip-hop star went online this week to give fans a sneak peek into how she’s most likely going to stay cool over the next 48 hours. Saweetie’s Swimsuit Thirst Trap On Friday, Saweetie opted out of going with a flashback look and went for the […]The post Saweetie’s Oiled Up Swimsuit Thirst Trap Pics Will Leave Quavo Drooling: “Vitamin D Always Give Me That Glow” appeared first on . 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Martha Stewart has mastered the art of the thirst trap



When she’s not blessing us with new recipes or sharing her latest projects on her farm.Martha Stewart is teaching a free class on “living your best life” on Instagram.The domestic goddess, who.. Credit: In The Know Wibbitz Duration: 01:14 Published 2 weeks ago Saweetie Asks Quavo 44 Questions



It's The Couples Quiz! In this episode, we peek into the relationship of LA rapper Saweetie and Migos member Quavo. Saweetie asks Quavo all sorts of questions about herself, from what her favorite food.. Credit: GQ Duration: 13:57 Published 3 weeks ago

Tweets about this