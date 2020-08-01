Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Saweetie’s Oiled Up Swimsuit Thirst Trap Pics Will Leave Quavo Drooling: “Vitamin D Always Give Me That Glow”

SOHH Saturday, 1 August 2020 ()
Saweetie’s Oiled Up Swimsuit Thirst Trap Pics Will Leave Quavo Drooling: “Vitamin D Always Give Me That Glow”West Coast rapper Saweetie is ready for the weekend. The hip-hop star went online this week to give fans a sneak peek into how she’s most likely going to stay cool over the next 48 hours. Saweetie’s Swimsuit Thirst Trap On Friday, Saweetie opted out of going with a flashback look and went for the […]

The post Saweetie’s Oiled Up Swimsuit Thirst Trap Pics Will Leave Quavo Drooling: “Vitamin D Always Give Me That Glow” appeared first on .
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Martha Stewart has mastered the art of the thirst trap [Video]

Martha Stewart has mastered the art of the thirst trap

When she’s not blessing us with new recipes or sharing her latest projects on her farm.Martha Stewart is teaching a free class on “living your best life” on Instagram.The domestic goddess, who..

Credit: In The Know Wibbitz     Duration: 01:14Published
Saweetie Asks Quavo 44 Questions [Video]

Saweetie Asks Quavo 44 Questions

It's The Couples Quiz! In this episode, we peek into the relationship of LA rapper Saweetie and Migos member Quavo. Saweetie asks Quavo all sorts of questions about herself, from what her favorite food..

Credit: GQ     Duration: 13:57Published

Tweets about this