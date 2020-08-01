Donald Trump Vows To Ban One Of The Biggest Social Media Platforms By Saturday: “We’re Banning Them From The United States” Saturday, 1 August 2020 ( 43 minutes ago )

President Donald Trump has pure smoke for teenagers. The head of state has come forward to promise putting an end to social media giant TikTok no later than Saturday. Donald Trump Bans TikTok On Friday, President Trump told media and reporters he would most likely use an executive order power to ban the Chinese-owned social […]



