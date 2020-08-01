'Umbrella Academy' Stars Tom Hopper & Robert Sheehan Would Love To Go to The '80s in Season Three
Saturday, 1 August 2020 () Tom Hopper and Robert Sheehan have some ideas on what could happen in a possible season three of The Umbrella Academy on Netflix. The two actors, who star as Luther and Klaus on the show, spoke with GamesRadar about the future of the series and threw out a few ideas of where it could go. [...]
Robert Sheehan's Klaus forms a cult in season two of The Umbrella Academy, spouting words of wisdom inspired by modern-day lyrics, so we asked him what songs he lives his life by. Plus Tom Hopper reveals which event in history he would like to change. Report by Nathoom. Like us on Facebook at...
Check out the official teaser trailer for the Hulu superhero series Helstrom Season 1, based on the Marvel Comics characters Daimon and Satana Hellstrom. It stars Tom Austen, Sydney Lemmon, Elizabeth..