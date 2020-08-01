Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Raat Akeli Hai Movie Review: An absorbing murder mystery more than just a murder mystery

Mid-Day Saturday, 1 August 2020 ()
*Raat Akeli Hai
On: Netflix
Director: Honey Trehan
Cast: Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Radhika Apte, Tigmanshu Dhulia
Rating: 
*

The names of the protagonists, particularly in Hindi films, tend to define their personalities. In Honey Trehan's Raat Akeli Hai, which marks his directorial debut, when we first meet Nawazuddin...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Published
News video: Raat Akeli Hai | No Rating Movie Review | Nawazuddin Siddiqui | Radhika Apte

Raat Akeli Hai | No Rating Movie Review | Nawazuddin Siddiqui | Radhika Apte 04:07

 Raat Akeli Hai is a true blue edge-of-seat thriller with a rather complicated script at the helm. The film has a fine lineup of star cast including actors Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Radhika Apte, Shweta Tripathi, Tigmanshu Dhulia and Swanand Kirkire among others that deliver brilliant performances in...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Raat Akeli Hai – Film Review | Nawazuddin Siddiqui | Radhika Apte | Netflix India [Video]

Raat Akeli Hai – Film Review | Nawazuddin Siddiqui | Radhika Apte | Netflix India

Netflix India’s latest Original Film Raat Akeli Hai starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Radhika Apte is story of a mysterious murder, where every person standing in the room is an suspect and either..

Credit: desimartini     Duration: 04:46Published
Raat Akeli Hai: Stop typecasting Nawazuddin Siddiqui as gangster; he's cop now [Video]

Raat Akeli Hai: Stop typecasting Nawazuddin Siddiqui as gangster; he's cop now

Raat Akeli Hai, starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Radhika Apte, Tigmanshu Dhulia, Shweta Tripathi, Shivani Raghuvanshi, Nishant Dahiya, Ila Arun, Swanand Kirkire and Aditya Srivastava, is the story of an..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 06:15Published

Related news from verified sources

Raat Akeli Hai Movie Review: The mards and the murder

 *Raat Akeli Hai On: Netflix Director: Honey Trehan Cast: Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Radhika Apte Rating:  * "Acharan sahi, dekhne mein theek thaak (good...
Mid-Day


Tweets about this