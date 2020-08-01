|
Raat Akeli Hai Movie Review: An absorbing murder mystery more than just a murder mystery
Saturday, 1 August 2020 ()
*Raat Akeli Hai
On: Netflix
Director: Honey Trehan
Cast: Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Radhika Apte, Tigmanshu Dhulia
Rating:
*
The names of the protagonists, particularly in Hindi films, tend to define their personalities. In Honey Trehan's Raat Akeli Hai, which marks his directorial debut, when we first meet Nawazuddin...
|
|
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this