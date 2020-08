You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Charlize Theron blasts 'insulting' experience during 'The Italian Job'



Charlize Theron has blasted the "insulting" and sexist attitudes she experienced on 'The Italian Job', where she was told to undergo six weeks more training than her male co-stars. Credit: Bang Media Duration: 00:36 Published 5 days ago Charlize Theron: The Old Guard helped me get over my fear of horses



Charlize Theron overcame her fear of horses while shooting 'The Old Guard', and says she found the film "therapeutic". Credit: Bang Media Duration: 00:41 Published 6 days ago Charlize Theron open to new relationship but won't compromise for love



Charlize Theron won't compromise for love, because she's very happy with her life the way it is. Credit: Bang Media Duration: 00:45 Published 1 week ago

Tweets about this