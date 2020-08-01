Global  
 

Amitabh Bachchan, Salman Khan, Priyanka Chopra, Anil Kapoor extend Eid greetings to fans

Mid-Day Saturday, 1 August 2020 ()
Celebrities including Amitabh Bachchan, Salman Khan, Anil Kapoor and Priyanka Chopra Jonas took to social media to send love and wishes to fans on the occasion of Eid-ul-Adha on Saturday.

Sharing a picture of himself, Salman wrote: "Eid Mubarak!"


Eid Mubarak!

