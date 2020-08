Prince Harry Felt Like a 'Spare Wheel’ With Prince William, Kate Middleton Saturday, 1 August 2020 ( 25 minutes ago )

In what appeared to be happy photos to many, the truth about Prince Harry's feelings was unveiled. He apparently felt like a third wheel to Prince William and Kate Middleton. In what appeared to be happy photos to many, the truth about Prince Harry's feelings was unveiled. He apparently felt like a third wheel to Prince William and Kate Middleton. 👓 View full article