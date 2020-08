Video Credit: Wochit - Published 19 hours ago Oprah Winfrey Honors Breonna Taylor With Magazine Cover 00:41 CNN reports that for the first time in its 20-year history, Oprah will not be on the cover of O, The Oprah Magazine. The media mogul turned over the cover to Breonna Taylor, a Kentucky woman who was killed in her own home by police in March. Winfrey revealed the cover on Instagram on Thursday, and...