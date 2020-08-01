The Internet Trolls Donald Trump W/ Joe Budden + Beyoncé Memes Over TikTok Ban Threat
Saturday, 1 August 2020 () The Internet is doing the most to try to get President Donald Trump to change his stance toward banning TikTok. Social media has erupted with some hilarious digital savagery aimed at the head of state. Donald Trump’s TikTok Trolling Over the past few hours, the Internet has lit up people’s social media feeds with smoke […]
The post The Internet Trolls Donald Trump W/ Joe Budden + Beyoncé Memes Over TikTok Ban Threat appeared first on .
US President Donald Trump said he may ban TikTok, a popular Chinese-ownedvideo app that has been a source of national security and censorship concerns.ByteDance launched TikTok in 2017, then bought Musical.ly, a video servicepopular with teens in the US and Europe, and combined the two. A twin...
The United States may ban Chinese-video sharing app TikTok, said President Donald Trump, amidst rising tensions between Beijing and Washington on a range of issues. "We are looking at TikTok, we may be..
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 01:53Published
US President Donald Trump told reporters that US government is thinking about imposing a ban on Chinese video-sharing application 'TikTok'. "We are looking at TikTok, we may be banning TikTok. We may..