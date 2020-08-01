The Internet Trolls Donald Trump W/ Joe Budden + Beyoncé Memes Over TikTok Ban Threat Saturday, 1 August 2020 ( 6 minutes ago )

The Internet is doing the most to try to get President Donald Trump to change his stance toward banning TikTok. Social media has erupted with some hilarious digital savagery aimed at the head of state. Donald Trump’s TikTok Trolling Over the past few hours, the Internet has lit up people’s social media feeds with smoke […]



The post The Internet Trolls Donald Trump W/ Joe Budden + Beyoncé Memes Over TikTok Ban Threat appeared first on . The Internet is doing the most to try to get President Donald Trump to change his stance toward banning TikTok. Social media has erupted with some hilarious digital savagery aimed at the head of state. Donald Trump’s TikTok Trolling Over the past few hours, the Internet has lit up people’s social media feeds with smoke […]The post The Internet Trolls Donald Trump W/ Joe Budden + Beyoncé Memes Over TikTok Ban Threat appeared first on . 👓 View full article

