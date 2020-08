Amid Campaign to Hobble Her VP Chances, Kamala Harris Tells Black Girls Lead Conference ‘I Want You to Be Ambitious’ Saturday, 1 August 2020 ( 44 minutes ago )

As some allies of Joe Biden mount an effort to torpedo Kamala Harris' chances at the running mate slot by citing her "ambition," the California senator doubled down on the trait by telling a young Black women's conference "I want you to be ambitious." As some allies of Joe Biden mount an effort to torpedo Kamala Harris' chances at the running mate slot by citing her "ambition," the California senator doubled down on the trait by telling a young Black women's conference "I want you to be ambitious." 👓 View full article