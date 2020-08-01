|
Kanye West Is Still Obsessed About Abortion and Thinks You Should Be Too: “Over 22.5 Million Black Babies Have Been Aborted Over The Past 50 Years”
Saturday, 1 August 2020 ()
Grammy-winning rapper Kanye West isn’t ready to stop sharing his stance toward abortion. The hip-hop veteran has returned to social media to speak on the importance of understanding how many Black lives have been aborted in half a century. Kanye West’s Abortion Obsession Heading into the weekend, Kanye returned to Twitter to discuss some thoughts […]
The post Kanye West Is Still Obsessed About Abortion and Thinks You Should Be Too: “Over 22.5 Million Black Babies Have Been Aborted Over The Past 50 Years” appeared first on .
|
|
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Tweets about this