Jennifer Lopez Goes Without Makeup + Shows Off Her Natural Look: “Morning Face”

SOHH Saturday, 1 August 2020 ()
Jennifer Lopez Goes Without Makeup + Shows Off Her Natural Look: “Morning Face”Hollywood actress Jennifer “J. Lo” Lopez is showing the power of natural beauty. The popular crooner went to her social media pages this weekend to deliver a close look at how she stuns without makeup on. Jennifer Lopez’s Natural Look On Saturday, Miss Lopez went to her Instagram page with a must-like shot. Instead of […]

News video: Jennifer Lopez Latest Makeup-Free Selfie

Jennifer Lopez Latest Makeup-Free Selfie 00:32

 Jennifer Lopez kicked off her Saturday morning with a new stunning makeup-free selfie, and no surprise here: It's already going viral. The selfie in question features the 51-year-old singer in a fluffy white bathrobe with her hair worn loose around her shoulders and her skin looking lit from within....

