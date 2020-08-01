Global  
 

Trump Booed on His Way to Play Golf as Protesters Mock Him Over Cognitive Test, Carry Signs Invoking John Lewis

Mediaite Saturday, 1 August 2020
Trump Booed on His Way to Play Golf as Protesters Mock Him Over Cognitive Test, Carry Signs Invoking John LewisPresident Donald Trump's motorcade was booed on its way to Trump National, and one protester was spotted with a sign paying tribute to the late civil rights hero Rep. John Lewis.
Video Credit: Wochit News - Published
News video: Obama To Eulogize John Lewis, Clinton and Bush To Attend, Trump Refused

Obama To Eulogize John Lewis, Clinton and Bush To Attend, Trump Refused 00:36

 Former President Barack Obama will give the eulogy at US Rep. John Lewis' funeral. The funeral will take place on Thursday, according to reports at CNN. Former Presidents Bill Clinton and George W. Bush will attend the service. Current President Donald Trump said Monday that he wouldn't pay his...

