Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Ellen DeGeneres Show Executive Producer Shuts Down Cancellation Rumors

E! Online Saturday, 1 August 2020 ()
An Ellen DeGeneres Show executive producer is setting the record straight on rumors surrounding the future of the longtime series. Earlier this week, Andy Lassner spoke out on Twitter...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Page Six - Published
News video: How Ellen and Portia's relationship has withstood rumors and hardships

How Ellen and Portia's relationship has withstood rumors and hardships 06:56

 Ellen DeGeneres' popular daytime talk show may be under investigation, but way before Ellen and Portia de Rossi became staples on TV, they were two closeted women trying to make it in Hollywood.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

The Ellen DeGeneres Show Is Under Investigation [Video]

The Ellen DeGeneres Show Is Under Investigation

According to Elle magazine the Ellen Degeneres show is under internal investigation after allegation of a hostile and toxic work environment went viral. Variety reports that WarnerMedia is..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:34Published
The Ellen Show has been branded a 'toxic work environment' [Video]

The Ellen Show has been branded a 'toxic work environment'

A number of employees of 'The Ellen DeGeneres Show' have blasted it as a "toxic work environment" and accused the three executive producers, Ed Glavin, Mary Connelly and Andy Lassner, of "bullying".

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 00:46Published
Is 'Ellen' Cancelled? [Video]

Is 'Ellen' Cancelled?

Ellen DeGeneres used to be one of the most beloved TV personalities of the last decade. But she her public image has suffered greatly over the last few months. First, comedians, actors, and..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 01:01Published

Related news from verified sources

'Ellen' Producer Responds to Claims She's Quitting the Show

 Andy Lassner, one of the executive producers of The Ellen DeGeneres Show, is responding to reports that Ellen is ready to quit her talk show. Amid all of the...
Just Jared


Tweets about this