Katie Holmes Talks About Life in Quarantine with Daughter Suri Cruise Saturday, 1 August 2020 ( 25 minutes ago )

Katie Holmes is opening up about spending the past few months in quarantine with 14-year-old daughter Suri Cruise. The 41-year-old actress is doing press right now to promote her new film The Secret: Dare to Dream and she chatted with Australian newspaper The Daily Telegraph. “I like to keep her out of my interviews, but [...] 👓 View full article

