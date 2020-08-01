Global  
 

Katie Holmes Talks About Life in Quarantine with Daughter Suri Cruise

Just Jared Saturday, 1 August 2020 ()
Katie Holmes is opening up about spending the past few months in quarantine with 14-year-old daughter Suri Cruise. The 41-year-old actress is doing press right now to promote her new film The Secret: Dare to Dream and she chatted with Australian newspaper The Daily Telegraph. “I like to keep her out of my interviews, but [...]
 Katie Holmes has shared details about her coronavirus lockdown, telling fans she enjoyed some aspects of quarantining with her 14 year old daughter Suri.

