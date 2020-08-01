Global  
 

Sean Penn Secretly Marries Leila George

AceShowbiz Saturday, 1 August 2020 ()
The 'Milk' actor has reportedly exchanged wedding vows with longtime girlfriend Leila who's also the actress daughter of Vincent D'Onofrio and Greta Scacchi.
News video: Sean Penn marries Leila George in secret ceremony

Sean Penn marries Leila George in secret ceremony 01:18

 Sean Penn has married Leila George in a secret ceremony. The news has been revealed by Irena Medavoy

Sean Penn, 59, Marries Leila George, 28, in Private Ceremony!

 It appears that Sean Penn and Leila George just got married! The 59-year-old Oscar-winning actor and the 28-year-old actress tied the knot recently in a private...
