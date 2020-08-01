|
Sean Penn Secretly Marries Leila George
Saturday, 1 August 2020 ()
The 'Milk' actor has reportedly exchanged wedding vows with longtime girlfriend Leila who's also the actress daughter of Vincent D'Onofrio and Greta Scacchi.
