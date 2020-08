Chris Evans Says Recent London Trip Was for Work, Talks Quarantine Workouts Saturday, 1 August 2020 ( 54 minutes ago )

Chris Evans was recently photographed on two dates with actress Lily James during a trip to London in July and he was asked about that trip in a new interview. β€œAre you back to work yet? You were in London recently,” a reporter for USA Today asked Chris in an interview about his new political [...] πŸ‘“ View full article