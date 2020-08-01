Global  
 

Kabuki theater resumes, socially distanced, after 5-month coronavirus hiatus

Saturday, 1 August 2020
Japan's stately traditional kabuki theater resumed performances on Saturday after a five-month break due to the coronavirus, with musicians in masks, actors farther apart on stage and only…
 Japan’s stately traditional kabuki theatre resumed performances on Saturday after a five-month break due to the novel coronavirus, with musicians in masks, actors farther apart on stage and only half the usual number of seats.

