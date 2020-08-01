Global  
 

Gabrielle Union Slams AGT's Terry Crews Again, He Apologizes for Third Time

Just Jared Saturday, 1 August 2020
Gabrielle Union is slamming her former America’s Got Talent co-star Terry Crews once again. The actress and former AGT judge was interviewed on the Spotify podcast Jemele Hill Is Unbothered and she was asked about Terry‘s recent criticisms of the Black Lives Matter movement. Terry recently received backlash over a tweet he wrote about “black [...]
Gabrielle Union Says Terry Crews Is Not an 'Ally' Following 'AGT' Row

 The 'Being Mary Jane' actress calls out the current '*America's Got Talent*' host for his lack of solidarity as she's entangled in a feud with the producers of...
AceShowbiz


