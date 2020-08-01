|
Gabrielle Union Slams AGT's Terry Crews Again, He Apologizes for Third Time
Saturday, 1 August 2020 ()
Gabrielle Union is slamming her former America’s Got Talent co-star Terry Crews once again. The actress and former AGT judge was interviewed on the Spotify podcast Jemele Hill Is Unbothered and she was asked about Terry‘s recent criticisms of the Black Lives Matter movement. Terry recently received backlash over a tweet he wrote about “black [...]
|
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this