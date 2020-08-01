Global  
 

Victoria Beckham Shares Selfies That Harper Took While Shopping!

Just Jared Saturday, 1 August 2020 ()
Victoria Beckham has shared a series of selfies that her nine-year-old Harper Beckham took! Harper was joined by her older brother Brooklyn Beckham and his new fiancee Nicola Peltz while stopping by the new Victoria Beckham store. “When @brooklynbeckham and @nicolaannepeltz take their little sister shopping 💕,” Victoria captioned a photo on her Instagram account. [...]
