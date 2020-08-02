Lenny & Zoe Kravitz Send Love to Jason Momoa on His 41st Birthday!

Global  
 

Just Jared Sunday, 2 August 2020
Jason Momoa is getting love from his family on his 41st birthday! Jason‘s wife Lisa Bonet‘s ex husband Lenny Kravitz and daughter Zoe Kravitz both took to Instagram on Saturday (August 1) to wish Jason a happy birthday. “Happy birthday papabear! i love you. ❤️ @prideofgypsies,” Zoe wrote along with a few pics of Jason. [...]
