Nithya Menen shares her Breathe: Into The Shadows experience

Mid-Day Sunday, 2 August 2020 ()
Bengaluru girl Nithya Menen, who was last seen in 'Mission Mangal', made her OTT debut with Amazon Original Series 'Breathe: Into The Shadows' which released on July 10. Talking about her experience, Nithya shared that this show was something she'd always been looking for. She believes OTT space is very conducive to her style of...
