Watch: The Simpsons’ Bart Simpsons As Lupe Fiasco Rapping Kick, Push Is The Only Way To End Your Saturday Night Sunday, 2 August 2020 ( 1 day ago )

The Internet stays undefeated and coming up with pure visual gems. A new, must-see clip is going viral featuring “The Simpsons” icon Bart Simpson kicking and pushing to rap veteran Lupe Fiasco‘s classic. Watch and comment below! “Bart Simpson as Lupe Fiasco rapping the classic, “Kick, Push”. Big shout to @lupefiasco and @soundtrakk_fnf . Based […]



The post Watch: The Simpsons’ Bart Simpsons As Lupe Fiasco Rapping Kick, Push Is The Only Way To End Your Saturday Night appeared first on . The Internet stays undefeated and coming up with pure visual gems. A new, must-see clip is going viral featuring “The Simpsons” icon Bart Simpson kicking and pushing to rap veteran Lupe Fiasco‘s classic. Watch and comment below! “Bart Simpson as Lupe Fiasco rapping the classic, “Kick, Push”. Big shout to @lupefiasco and @soundtrakk_fnf . Based […]The post Watch: The Simpsons’ Bart Simpsons As Lupe Fiasco Rapping Kick, Push Is The Only Way To End Your Saturday Night appeared first on . 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Every Job Homer Simpson's Ever Had



While most of us know Homer J. Simpson as a Nuclear Safety Inspector that works for Mr. Burns, Homer's career path on 'The Simpsons' is far more expansive than that. From Homer's early days working as.. Credit: WIRED Duration: 42:51 Published on June 30, 2020 Thief caught on CCTV digging up and stealing plants from garden



This is the bizarre moment a family caught a thief on CCTV digging up and stealing PLANTS from their front garden.Zulfiqar Ali, 44, and his wife Shahnaz Akhtar, 44, were baffled by the disappearance of.. Credit: SWNS STUDIO Duration: 01:10 Published on June 24, 2020 Nancy Cartwright (Bart Simpson) Improvises 8 New Cartoon Voices



Voice actor Nancy Cartwright tries her hand at improvising the voices of 8 random cartoon characters that she has never seen before. Using a similar technique she used for Bart Simpson, Ralph Wiggum.. Credit: Vanity Fair Duration: 11:32 Published on June 9, 2020

Tweets about this