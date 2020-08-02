Watch: The Simpsons’ Bart Simpsons As Lupe Fiasco Rapping Kick, Push Is The Only Way To End Your Saturday Night
Sunday, 2 August 2020 () The Internet stays undefeated and coming up with pure visual gems. A new, must-see clip is going viral featuring “The Simpsons” icon Bart Simpson kicking and pushing to rap veteran Lupe Fiasco‘s classic. Watch and comment below! “Bart Simpson as Lupe Fiasco rapping the classic, “Kick, Push”. Big shout to @lupefiasco and @soundtrakk_fnf . Based […]
The post Watch: The Simpsons’ Bart Simpsons As Lupe Fiasco Rapping Kick, Push Is The Only Way To End Your Saturday Night appeared first on .
While most of us know Homer J. Simpson as a Nuclear Safety Inspector that works for Mr. Burns, Homer's career path on 'The Simpsons' is far more expansive than that. From Homer's early days working as..
This is the bizarre moment a family caught a thief on CCTV digging up and stealing PLANTS from their front garden.Zulfiqar Ali, 44, and his wife Shahnaz Akhtar, 44, were baffled by the disappearance of..