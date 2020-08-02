Global  
 

Watch: The Simpsons’ Bart Simpsons As Lupe Fiasco Rapping Kick, Push Is The Only Way To End Your Saturday Night

SOHH Sunday, 2 August 2020 ()
Watch: The Simpsons’ Bart Simpsons As Lupe Fiasco Rapping Kick, Push Is The Only Way To End Your Saturday NightThe Internet stays undefeated and coming up with pure visual gems. A new, must-see clip is going viral featuring “The Simpsons” icon Bart Simpson kicking and pushing to rap veteran Lupe Fiasco‘s classic. Watch and comment below! “Bart Simpson as Lupe Fiasco rapping the classic, “Kick, Push”. Big shout to @lupefiasco and @soundtrakk_fnf . Based […]

The post Watch: The Simpsons’ Bart Simpsons As Lupe Fiasco Rapping Kick, Push Is The Only Way To End Your Saturday Night appeared first on .
