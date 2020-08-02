Global  
 

Congratulations! Aftab Shivdasani and wife Nin Dusanj blessed with a baby girl

Mid-Day Sunday, 2 August 2020 ()
Aftab Shivdasani and his wife Nin Dusanj have become the 'proud parents' of a baby girl. The actor announced the news on Instagram, Sunday morning, by posting an adorable picture, where Aftab and Nin's hands form a heart shape, and their daughter's tiny little feet forming the centre of the heart.

"'A little bit of Heaven has...
