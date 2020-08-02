|
Jean-Claude Van Damme starts shooting for Netflix's action-comedy 'The Last Mercenary'
Sunday, 2 August 2020 ()
Jean-Claude Van Damme, the action icon of the 1980s has started shooting for 'The Last Mercenary' - his first feature with Netflix.
According to The Hollywood Reporter, the famous Belgian actor will take up the role of a mysterious former secret service agent in the upcoming flick. This marks the first gig of Van Damme for the...
