Sunday, 2 August 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

American actor Sean Penn is married again. The 'Milk' actor appears to have tied the knot with 28-year-old girlfriend Leila George. According to Page Six, the 59-year-old star has taken his romance with Leila George to the next level, as per the couple's close friend. Philanthropist Irena Medavoy announced the special and...