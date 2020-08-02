Global  
 

Anushka Sharma on Friendship Day: Old friends or new, they bring you happiness!

Mid-Day Sunday, 2 August 2020
Due to her army background, actress Anushka Sharma has stayed in various parts of the country and made numerous friends who she cherishes with all her heart. Her father, Colonel Ajay Kumar Sharma, was posted in several places of India and Anushka's upbringing has ensured that she learnt different cultures and also got to know the...
