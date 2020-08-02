Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

'Cocoon' Actor Wilford Brimley Dies At 85

NPR Sunday, 2 August 2020 ()
The actor, who became an Internet sensation for his pronunciation of "diabetes" in a Liberty Mutual ad, died Saturday morning at a Utah hospital.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related news from verified sources

Cocoon, The Natural actor Wilford Brimley passes away

 Wilford Brimley, the actor known for his work in 'Cocoon', 'The Natural' and 'The Thing', has died. He was 85. According to Deadline, a representative for the...
Mid-Day

Wilford Brimley, ‘Cocoon’ and ‘Natural’ actor, dies at 85

 LOS ANGELES (AP) — Wilford Brimley, who worked his way up from stunt performer to star of film such as “Cocoon” and “The Natural,” has died. He was 85....
Seattle Times

Wilford Brimley, beloved entertainer and star of 'Cocoon,' is dead 85

 Wilford Brimley, whose work as an actor and as a spokesperson for the American Diabetes Association made him a transgenerational favorite, is dead at...
Mashable


Tweets about this

Desmarius

Desmarius RT @MOVIEDEATHBLOWS: Sad sad news to report at the end of tonight looks like actor Wilford Brimley has passed away at the age of 85. Brimle… 16 seconds ago

GetMyGist

Rose Webster RT @THR: Wilford Brimley, the actor with the walrus mustache whose down-home geniality seen in such films as 'Cocoon,' 'The Natural' and 'A… 32 seconds ago

WatchOurCity

WatchOurCity.com LOS ANGELES (AP) — Wilford Brimley, who worked his way up from movie stunt rider to an indelible character actor wh… https://t.co/OzrzSgNXGZ 54 seconds ago

VIDEO2FONE

VIDEO2FONE R.I.P Actor #WilfordBrimley, who appeared in Cocoon and True Grit before becoming the Quaker Oats pitch man, dies a… https://t.co/KoxTzNSyUp 59 seconds ago

7478293764d

. RT @DEADLINE: Wilford Brimley Dies: ‘Cocoon’, ‘The Natural’ Actor Was 85 https://t.co/mhlWwNedeN https://t.co/wPKcY9LfYD 1 minute ago

herb_kimble

Herb Kimble Wilford Brimley Dies: 'Cocoon', 'The Natural' Actor Was 85 https://t.co/6YjAbgMUq8 1 minute ago

eutimius

Jesús M. Villegas RT @Newsweek: R.I.P. Wilford Brimley: actor known for 'Cocoon,' diabetes commercials dies https://t.co/LWnvyobqrt 1 minute ago

MOVIESTVMAD

madmickeysworld RT @moviegoblin: RIP character actor Wilford Brimley, 85, so good in The Thing, The China Syndrome, Cocoon, Absence of Malice, The Firm, Th… 2 minutes ago