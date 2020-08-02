|
'Cocoon' Actor Wilford Brimley Dies At 85
Sunday, 2 August 2020 ()
The actor, who became an Internet sensation for his pronunciation of "diabetes" in a Liberty Mutual ad, died Saturday morning at a Utah hospital.
