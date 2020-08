Wilford Brimley dead at 85; known for roles in 'Cocoon,' 'The Firm' and 'The Natural' Sunday, 2 August 2020 ( 22 minutes ago )

Wilford Brimley, who worked his way up from movie stunt rider to an indelible character actor who brought gruff charm, and sometimes menace, to a range of films that included “Cocoon,” “The Natural” and “The Firm,” has died. He was 85. 👓 View full article

