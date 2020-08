Hogan: Trump Administration 'Bungled' Efforts To Prevent Spread Of COVID-19 Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan detailed how President Donald Trump's administration "bungled" efforts to prevent the spread of coronavirus early, leading states to fend for themselves with it came to..

Changing the World One Word at a Time



For those who haven’t heard of him, Kwame Alexander is a New York Times Bestselling author of 32 books, recipient of numerous awards including the prestigious Carnegies Medal and Newbery Medal, and.. Credit: TODAY’S TMJ4 Duration: 08:59 Published on July 1, 2020