Karen Bass Confronted Over Past Comments About Cuba: ‘Lesson Learned, Would Not Do That Again’ Sunday, 2 August 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Congresswoman *Karen Bass* faced questions on Fox News Sunday about her past comments about *Fidel Castro* and her past travel to Cuba. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this