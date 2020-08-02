|
General Hospital's Kelly Monaco Temporarily Replaced on the Soap Opera - Find Out Why
Sunday, 2 August 2020 ()
You may not see Kelly Monaco on her hit show General Hospital immediately upon the show’s return to television after a hiatus. Kelly has played the role of Sam McCall Morgan for over a decade and when episodes return, the role will be briefly played by actress Lindsay Hartley. Lindsay was once married to This [...]
|
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Tweets about this