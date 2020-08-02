Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

General Hospital's Kelly Monaco Temporarily Replaced on the Soap Opera - Find Out Why

Just Jared Sunday, 2 August 2020 ()
You may not see Kelly Monaco on her hit show General Hospital immediately upon the show’s return to television after a hiatus. Kelly has played the role of Sam McCall Morgan for over a decade and when episodes return, the role will be briefly played by actress Lindsay Hartley. Lindsay was once married to This [...]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Tampa General doctor discusses recent increase in COVID-19 deaths, current hospital conditions [Video]

Tampa General doctor discusses recent increase in COVID-19 deaths, current hospital conditions

For four days in a row last week, the state broke its daily COVID-19 fatality rate, totaling to 1,230 new deaths in the past seven days. Story: https://wfts.tv/3k6tElp

Credit: ABC Action News     Duration: 01:16Published
Mass General, Brigham And Women’s Make Best U.S. Hospitals List [Video]

Mass General, Brigham And Women’s Make Best U.S. Hospitals List

WBZ TV's Anaridis Rodriguez reports.

Credit: WBZ CBS Boston     Duration: 00:21Published
AHN Cuts Ribbon On New State-Of-The-Art Cancer Insitute [Video]

AHN Cuts Ribbon On New State-Of-The-Art Cancer Insitute

KDKA's Chris Hoffman has more on the ribbon-cutting for the brand new AHN Cancer Institute at Allegheny General Hospital.

Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh     Duration: 01:47Published

Tweets about this

MegsDrama81

MegK RT @Chrishell7: Wrong ex wife. https://t.co/BI7vkF21mD 8 minutes ago

IkyhannaHarris

Ikyhanna Harris Wow! But, at least I actually like Lindsay Hartley! #gh #generalhospital 'General Hospital' star Kelly Monaco tem… https://t.co/2I0StY53tk 47 minutes ago

ChabbyForever1

Ella💫 RT @TVInsider: After a 14-day quarantine, #GeneralHospital's Kelly Monaco is set to return to filming Monday https://t.co/Zap8jlUhzK 55 minutes ago

TVInsider

TV Insider After a 14-day quarantine, #GeneralHospital's Kelly Monaco is set to return to filming Monday https://t.co/Zap8jlUhzK 1 hour ago