Hailey Bieber Says Husband Justin Bieber's Childhood Fame Was 'Crazier' Than Her Own

Just Jared Sunday, 2 August 2020 ()
Hailey Bieber is opening up about how she had a normal upbringing compared to her husband, Justin Bieber. In her cover story with Vogue India, the 23-year-old model revealed she she was able to have a fairly normal childhood despite her dad, Stephen Baldwin, and uncles, being actors. “To be honest, I don’t really think [...]
