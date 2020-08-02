Hailey Bieber Says Husband Justin Bieber's Childhood Fame Was 'Crazier' Than Her Own

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Justin and Hailey Bieber share pictures of joint baptism



Justin took to Instagram to commemorate "one of the most special moments" of his life. Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 00:36 Published 17 hours ago Justin Bieber Goes Through Baptism With Hailey



6ix9ine proves he's not scared of his enemies. Takeoff reacts to assault allegations against him. Plus - Justin Bieber gets baptized. Credit: Hollywood Life Duration: 02:30 Published 1 day ago Justin Bieber Remembers Getting Baptized With Hailey Baldwin | Billboard News



Justin Bieber has often expressed how his rediscovered relationship with God changed his life for the better, and the star took to Instagram on Wednesday (Aug. 5) to share a touching moment of faith. Credit: Billboard News Duration: 01:05 Published 1 day ago

Tweets about this