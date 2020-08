6ix9ine in Hot Water for Dissing Nipsey Hussle, Pop Smoke Over Their Deaths Monday, 3 August 2020 ( 32 minutes ago )

During an Instagram Live session, the rainbow-haired rapper says, 'N***a why your favorite rapper dead with bullet holes in his face, referring to the slain hip-hop stars. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this