Andrew Lloyd Webber Says The 'Cats' Movie Was 'Ridiculous' Monday, 3 August 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Andrew Lloyd Webber is telling everyone how he really feels about the movie adaption of Cats. In a new interview with The Sunday Times, the famed composer and creator of the Broadway musical called it “ridiculous”. “The problem with the film was that Tom Hooper [director] decided that he didn’t want anybody involved in it [...] 👓 View full article

