|
Andrew Lloyd Webber Says The 'Cats' Movie Was 'Ridiculous'
Monday, 3 August 2020 ()
Andrew Lloyd Webber is telling everyone how he really feels about the movie adaption of Cats. In a new interview with The Sunday Times, the famed composer and creator of the Broadway musical called it “ridiculous”. “The problem with the film was that Tom Hooper [director] decided that he didn’t want anybody involved in it [...]
|
|
|
|
Advertisement
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Tweets about this