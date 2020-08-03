Global  
 

Amitabh Bachchan shares photos of Abhishek-Shweta, Agastya-Aaradhya; writes about virtual Rakshabandhan 2020

DNA Monday, 3 August 2020 ()
Amitabh Bachchan took to his Twitter and blog page to pen about Rakshabandhan 2020 by sharing photos of Abhishek Bachchan, Shweta Bachchan Nanda, Agastya Nanda and Aaradhya Bachchan.
Video Credit: ANI - Published
News video: Amitabh Bachchan recovers from COVID-19

Amitabh Bachchan recovers from COVID-19 01:21

 Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan, who was undergoing medical care in Nanavati hospital after testing positive, recovered on August 2. Megastar was discharged from hospital after testing negative for COVID-19. The information was shared by his son Abhishek Bachchan from his twitter handle. Big B was...

