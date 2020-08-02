Madhuri Dixit Nene urges people to 'Stay Connected' on Friendship Day
Sunday, 2 August 2020 () Evergreen actor Madhuri Dixit Nene on the occasion of Friendship Day started an initiative 'Stay Connected' and asked people to conversate with their friends with whom they haven't spoken to in a long while.
"Dost banaana aasaan hota hai,lekin nibhaana utana hee mushkil," noted the 'Kalank' star as she shared a special video...
Friendship Day is celebrated on the first Sunday of the month of August every year. It is said that this tradition began in 1919 with J.C. Hall, who was the founder of Hallmark Cards. He decided that there should be a holiday to celebrate friendship, which is one of the most important bonds we make...
