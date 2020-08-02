Global  
 

Madhuri Dixit Nene urges people to 'Stay Connected' on Friendship Day

Mid-Day Sunday, 2 August 2020
Evergreen actor Madhuri Dixit Nene on the occasion of Friendship Day started an initiative 'Stay Connected' and asked people to conversate with their friends with whom they haven't spoken to in a long while.

"Dost banaana aasaan hota hai,lekin nibhaana utana hee mushkil," noted the 'Kalank' star as she shared a special video...
0
Video Credit: Oneindia
Friendship Day: When was it first observed| Happy Friendship Day | Oneindia News

Friendship Day: When was it first observed| Happy Friendship Day | Oneindia News 01:17

 Friendship Day is celebrated on the first Sunday of the month of August every year. It is said that this tradition began in 1919 with J.C. Hall, who was the founder of Hallmark Cards. He decided that there should be a holiday to celebrate friendship, which is one of the most important bonds we make...

