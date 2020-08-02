Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Ana de Armas 'banned' from bringing Ben Affleck to No Time To Die premiere

Mid-Day Sunday, 2 August 2020 ()
It seems like Bond girl Ana de Armas will have to attend the premiere of No Time To Die alone. No Time To Die, which is the latest instalment of the spy franchise, is set to hit screens in the UK on November 12. However, makers of the movie reportedly want Ana, who stars as Paloma, to walk the red carpet solo, reports...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Bang Media - Published
News video: Ben's Bond Ban! Ben Affleck reportedly banned from attending 'No Time to Die' premiere

Ben's Bond Ban! Ben Affleck reportedly banned from attending 'No Time to Die' premiere 00:53

 A source in Los Angeles has claimed that Ben Affleck has been asked not to attend the premiere of 'No Time to Die'.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Delay Upfronts Again: MasterCard’s Rajamannar, Other CMOs Urge Transformation [Video]

Delay Upfronts Again: MasterCard’s Rajamannar, Other CMOs Urge Transformation

It had already been delayed from April - now the annual showcase in which TV programmers tout their upcoming content roster in pursuit of long-term ad sales commitments has dealt a further blow. With..

Credit: BeetTV - Affiliate     Duration: 02:20Published

Tweets about this