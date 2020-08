Horror effects icon Tom Savini: 'My work looks so authentic because I've seen the real thing' Monday, 3 August 2020 ( 5 days ago )

The 73-year-old master of prosthetics and gore in films such as Dawn of the Dead and Friday the 13th tells Thomas Hobbs some of his secrets and how being a photographer in the Vietnam War shaped his life 👓 View full article

