Malaika Arora's special note for sister Amrita Arora on Raksha Bandhan is beyond sweet!
Monday, 3 August 2020 () 'Tum hi ho bandhu, sakha tum hi', wrote Malaika Arora in her latest Instagram post on the auspicious ocassion of Raksha Bandhan, dedicated to her beloved younger sibling Amrita Arora Ladak. Marking Raksha Bandhan as the day to thank her actor sister for playing multiple roles in her life including that of a brother, *Malaika*...
Markets in Delhi are loaded with varieties of rakhis and sweets ahead of Raksha Bandhan festival. COVID-19 precautions are also being undertaken both by the shopkeepers and customers. One of the shopkeepers in Karol Bagh said, "We are taking all precautionary measures and also maintain hygiene. Our...
Raigarh Police to distribute over 7 lakh masks on August 03 to raise awareness about COVID-19. Santosh Kumar Singh, Superintendent of Police said, "We have planned to distribute around 7-8 lakh masks...
Uttar Pradesh government has allowed opening of sweet shops and those selling rakhis on August 02. UP is observing weekend lockdowns due to rising cases of COVID-19. The decision has been taken in view..