Malaika Arora's special note for sister Amrita Arora on Raksha Bandhan is beyond sweet!

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Raigarh Police to distribute over 7 lakh masks on Raksha Bandhan



Raigarh Police to distribute over 7 lakh masks on August 03 to raise awareness about COVID-19. Santosh Kumar Singh, Superintendent of Police said, "We have planned to distribute around 7-8 lakh masks... Credit: ANI Duration: 01:42 Published 9 hours ago UP govt allows opening of sweet, rakhi shops ahead of Raksha Bandhan



Uttar Pradesh government has allowed opening of sweet shops and those selling rakhis on August 02. UP is observing weekend lockdowns due to rising cases of COVID-19. The decision has been taken in view.. Credit: ANI Duration: 01:45 Published 22 hours ago Malaika Arora shares a throwback picture with her girl gang



Actress Malaika Arora on Friday treated her fans with a throwback picture with her Bffs including Amrita Arora, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karisma Kapoor and Natasha Poonawalla. Credit: IANS INDIA Duration: 00:57 Published 1 week ago

Related news from verified sources Raksha Bandhan 2020: Malaika Arora gets nostalgic about her childhood with sister Amrita Popular reality show India's Best Dancer is creating the right buzz among audiences for its content and high entertainment quotient. The upcoming episode of...

Mid-Day 3 days ago





Tweets about this