Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Lata Mangeshkar extends Raksha Bandhan wishes to PM Narendra Modi, shares video

Mid-Day Monday, 3 August 2020 ()
On the eve of Raksha Bandhan, legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar took to her Instagram account and shared a video for Prime Minister Narendra Modi and wished him on the special occasion. The video showed montages of the Mangeshkar and PM Modi and voiceover by the singer.

The voiceover stated how the Prime Minister has been...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Covid: Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa, TN Guv Banwarial Purohit test positive [Video]

Covid: Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa, TN Guv Banwarial Purohit test positive

Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa tested positive for Covid-19 on Sunday. On Monday, Yediyurappa’s daughter also tested positive. The Karnataka CM in hospital and stable. He was advised by..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 03:12Published
Ram temple | Drones, barriers, paintings: Ayodhya prepares for PM Modi visit [Video]

Ram temple | Drones, barriers, paintings: Ayodhya prepares for PM Modi visit

The temple town of Ayodhya is preparing with pomp for the foundation laying of the new Ram Mandir. Beautification work is being carried out along with improvement of basic civic facilities like roads...

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 04:51Published
Demonstrators chant ‘Modi, Modi’, praise India in Toronto’s anti-China protests [Video]

Demonstrators chant ‘Modi, Modi’, praise India in Toronto’s anti-China protests

Anti-China protests were held in Canada’s Toronto on August 01. It was organized by Canada Hong Kong Link & Bangladesh Minority Rights Alliance. Indian, Tibetan, Vietnamese & Taiwanese diaspora..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 01:47Published

Related news from verified sources

Lata Mangeshkar wishes PM Narendra Modi on Raksha Bandhan

 Singer Lata Mangeshkar on Monday wished Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan. The legendary singer tweeted a video featuring videos of...
IndiaTimes


Tweets about this