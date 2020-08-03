Lata Mangeshkar extends Raksha Bandhan wishes to PM Narendra Modi, shares video
Monday, 3 August 2020 () On the eve of Raksha Bandhan, legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar took to her Instagram account and shared a video for Prime Minister Narendra Modi and wished him on the special occasion. The video showed montages of the Mangeshkar and PM Modi and voiceover by the singer.
The voiceover stated how the Prime Minister has been...
The temple town of Ayodhya is preparing with pomp for the foundation laying of the new Ram Mandir. Beautification work is being carried out along with improvement of basic civic facilities like roads...
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 04:51Published