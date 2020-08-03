KISS, Biffy Clyro, System Of A Down To Headline Download 2021 Monday, 3 August 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Mastodon, The Pretty Reckless, and more confirmed...



*KISS*, *Biffy Clyro*, and *System Of A Down* will headline Download Festival 2021.



The rock and metal symposium was sadly called off this summer, part of an industry wide shutdown to help in the fight against COVID-19.



Vowing to return, Download have laid out dates, plans, and the first names on the line up for summer '21.



Taking place over June 4th - 6th, headliners include rock icons KISS, who will bring their pyrotechnics to the Download site.



Biffy Clyro will also headline, while System Of A Down have been confirmed as the third headliners.



Around 70 acts have been named on the bill, including Deftones, Mastodon, The Pretty Reckless, and A Day To Remember.



Creeper will appear at the festival, joined by The Distillers, The Darkness, Frank Carter and the Rattlesnakes, and more.



Tickets are on sale from 9am on August 7th.



Download Festival runs between June 4th - 6th.



-



