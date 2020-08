Raksha Bhandan: Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Shweta remembers him, says, 'you will always be our pride!' Monday, 3 August 2020 ( 53 minutes ago )

Nobody has been able to forget the unfortunate demise of Sushant Singh Rajput that shook the nation on June 14. Even after more than a month, his fans continue to miss him and his exemplary performances and films that he left behind for all of us!



And on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan, his sister Shweta Singh Kirti has taken... Nobody has been able to forget the unfortunate demise of Sushant Singh Rajput that shook the nation on June 14. Even after more than a month, his fans continue to miss him and his exemplary performances and films that he left behind for all of us!And on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan, his sister Shweta Singh Kirti has taken 👓 View full article