You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources B-Town stars celebrate sibling love on Raksha Bandhan



Bollywood celebrities like Amitabh Bachchan, Sara Ali Khan and Ajay Devgn on Thursday celebrated Raksha Bandhan with much fervour. Credit: IANS INDIA Duration: 01:46 Published 2 hours ago Soha Ali Khan posts adorable pic of Inaaya and Taimur on Raksha Bandhan



On the occassion of Raksha Bandhan actress Soha Ali Khan posted an adorable picture of her daughter Inaaya and her cousin Taimur Ali Khan. Credit: IANS INDIA Duration: 00:44 Published 4 hours ago Daily Punch - Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt To Resume Brahmastra Shooting;



The shooting of Brahmastra came to an abrupt halt due to the outbreak of coronavirus. However, latest reports suggest that Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt will resume shooting for their film from October... Credit: desimartini Duration: 05:28 Published 1 week ago

Tweets about this