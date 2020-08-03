CNBC’s Jim Cramer Says He’s ‘Perturbed’ By Microsoft-TikTok Talks, Citing Privacy Concerns: I’m Shocked Trump ‘Would Go for This’
Monday, 3 August 2020 () After President Donald Trump said he planned to ban the popular social networking service TikTok in the U.S. over privacy concerns, Microsoft got the White House to hold off for 45 days so that it could strike a deal to purchase the app. But one prominent analyst does not believe Microsoft's potential acquisition erases TikTok's security issues.