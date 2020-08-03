Global  
 

CNBC’s Jim Cramer Says He’s ‘Perturbed’ By Microsoft-TikTok Talks, Citing Privacy Concerns: I’m Shocked Trump ‘Would Go for This’

Mediaite Monday, 3 August 2020 ()
After President Donald Trump said he planned to ban the popular social networking service TikTok in the U.S. over privacy concerns, Microsoft got the White House to hold off for 45 days so that it could strike a deal to purchase the app. But one prominent analyst does not believe Microsoft's potential acquisition erases TikTok's security issues.
Video Credit: Veuer - Published
News video: Microsoft Targets TikTok Purchase by Sept. 15 After Trump Administration Threatens Ban on Popular App

Microsoft Targets TikTok Purchase by Sept. 15 After Trump Administration Threatens Ban on Popular App 00:56

 Microsoft is in talks not only with TikTok on buying it, but also the Trump administration which is seeking to ban the popular video app in the U.S. Veuer’s Justin Kircher has more.

