Trump Hits 51 Percent Approval, 7 Points Higher Than Obama on Same Day in 2012: Rasmussen
Monday, 3 August 2020 () President Donald Trump's approval rating hit 51 percent on Monday according to Rasmussen -- 7 points higher than former President Barack Obama's approval rating on the same day in 2012.
