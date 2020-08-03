Global  
 

Trump Hits 51 Percent Approval, 7 Points Higher Than Obama on Same Day in 2012: Rasmussen

Monday, 3 August 2020
Trump Hits 51 Percent Approval, 7 Points Higher Than Obama on Same Day in 2012: RasmussenPresident Donald Trump's approval rating hit 51 percent on Monday according to Rasmussen -- 7 points higher than former President Barack Obama's approval rating on the same day in 2012.
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: US election: Trump trailing Biden by eight points

US election: Trump trailing Biden by eight points 00:37

 A look at the seven-day rolling average of the approval rating of USPresidential candidates Joe Biden and Donald Trump, courtesy ofRealClearPolitics.

